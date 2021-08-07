FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Army Sgt. Jerimiah Katen, a cyberspace operations specialist assigned to the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), was the distinguished honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, an 11-month training program conducted in partnership with the University of Maryland Baltimore County to train Soldiers and Marines to become Cyberspace Capability Developers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 16:06 Photo ID: 6731093 VIRIN: 210708-O-PX639-381 Resolution: 2652x3979 Size: 2.3 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SGT Jeremiah Katen, distinguished honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, Class 21-01 [Image 4 of 4], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.