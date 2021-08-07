SGT Jeremiah Katen, distinguished honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, Class 21-01

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Army Sgt. Jerimiah Katen, a cyberspace operations specialist assigned to the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), was the distinguished honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, an 11-month training program conducted in partnership with the University of Maryland Baltimore County to train Soldiers and Marines to become Cyberspace Capability Developers.
