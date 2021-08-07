Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SGT Jeremiah Katen, distinguished honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, Class 21-01 [Image 1 of 4]

    SGT Jeremiah Katen, distinguished honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, Class 21-01

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Army Sgt. Jerimiah Katen, a cyberspace operations specialist assigned to the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), was the distinguished honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, an 11-month training program conducted in partnership with the University of Maryland Baltimore County to train Soldiers and Marines to become Cyberspace Capability Developers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6731093
    VIRIN: 210708-O-PX639-381
    Resolution: 2652x3979
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Jeremiah Katen, distinguished honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, Class 21-01 [Image 4 of 4], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SGT Jeremiah Katen, distinguished honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, Class 21-01
    SPC Ewen MacGregor, honor graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course, Class 21-01
    Tool Developer Qualification Course Graduation
    Tool Developer Qualification Course, Class 21-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cyberspace Developer&rsquo;s Course Critical to Retention and National Security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Tool Developer Qualification Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT