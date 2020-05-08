Alaska National Guard donates historical armory to community of Gambell

A former Federal Scout Readiness Center, built during the Cold War, resides in Gambell, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2020. The Alaska Army National Guard Divestiture Program donated the building to Sivuqaq Incorporated May 17, 2021, where the St. Lawrence Island community will continue using it as a search and rescue operations headquarters.

