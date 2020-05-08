Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard donates historical armory to community of Gambell [Image 2 of 2]

    Alaska National Guard donates historical armory to community of Gambell

    GAMBELL, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A former Federal Scout Readiness Center, built during the Cold War, resides in Gambell, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2020. The Alaska Army National Guard Divestiture Program donated the building to Sivuqaq Incorporated May 17, 2021, where the St. Lawrence Island community will continue using it as a search and rescue operations headquarters.

    Alaska Army National Guard
    rural Alaska
    divestiture
    Federal Scout Readiness Center

