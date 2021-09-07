2021 Wing Commander Annual Civic Reception

U.S. Air Force 501st Combat Support Wing command staff welcome local senior civic and military leaders to the 2021 Wing Commander Annual Reception at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, July 9, 2021. The civic leaders from across the districts of Cambridgeshire, East Northamptonshire and Fenland visited with members of the 423rd Air Base Group, where they had the opportunity to build relations with their U.S. partners as well as learn more about the 501st Combat Support Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

