    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Intelligence Squadron participates in PATRIOT NORTH [Image 6 of 11]

    101st Intelligence Squadron participates in PATRIOT NORTH

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s 101st Intelligence Squadron participate in PATRIOT NORTH, an exercise scenario at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 14-18, 2021. They simulated a domestic operation where an earthquake caused damage in Southern Wisconsin, and they worked with partners from around the United States to analyze and exploit imagery and live feeds to assess damage to infrastructure and medical facilities identified in the exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 10:05
    Photo ID: 6730381
    VIRIN: 210617-Z-WQ490-1005
    Resolution: 4453x3181
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Intelligence Squadron participates in PATRIOT NORTH [Image 11 of 11], by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    ISR
    102IW
    Patriot North
    UPAD
    101IS

