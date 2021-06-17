101st Intelligence Squadron participates in PATRIOT NORTH

Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s 101st Intelligence Squadron participate in PATRIOT NORTH, an exercise scenario at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 14-18, 2021. They simulated a domestic operation where an earthquake caused damage in Southern Wisconsin, and they worked with partners from around the United States to analyze and exploit imagery and live feeds to assess damage to infrastructure and medical facilities identified in the exercise.

