    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc Darlene Krashoc [Image 1 of 2]

    Spc Darlene Krashoc

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Ronna Weyland 

    U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command

    On June 25, 2021, a Colorado Springs jury sentenced Michael Whyte to life in prison without parole for the 1987 murder of 20-year-old Army Spc. Darlene Krashoc. Solved in 2019, the conviction comes two years after investigators from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command connected Whyte to the murder using DNA evidence.

    Spc Darlene Krashoc
    Michael Whyte

    1987 Army CID Cold Case Solved, Suspect Convicted

    CID

