A U.S. volunteer fire chief from a small town in Ohio took the opportunity to train with his German counter parts at the IMCOM-E Fire Fighting Training Center while deployed with his National Guard unit to Ansbach, Germany, July 8, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 07:37
|Photo ID:
|6730234
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-KJ087-0005
|Resolution:
|5118x3303
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German-American Firefighter exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Bianca Sowders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio firefighter trains with German firefighters in Ansbach
LEAVE A COMMENT