    German-American Firefighter exchange [Image 3 of 3]

    German-American Firefighter exchange

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Bianca Sowders 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    A U.S. volunteer fire chief from a small town in Ohio took the opportunity to train with his German counter parts at the IMCOM-E Fire Fighting Training Center while deployed with his National Guard unit to Ansbach, Germany, July 8, 2021.

    Ohio firefighter trains with German firefighters in Ansbach

