GIDE 3: Fighting Falcons check in

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Ohio Air National Guard's 112th Fighter Squadron lands in preparation for the Global Information Dominance Experiment 3 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, July 10, 2021. North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, in partnership with all eleven Combatant Commands, led the third in a series of Global Information Domination Experiments designed to rapidly develop the capabilities required to increase deterrence options in competition and crisis through a data-centric software-based approach. GIDE events combine people and technology to innovate and accelerate system development for domain awareness, information dominance, decisional superiority, and global integration. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US by TSgt Peter Thompson