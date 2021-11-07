Recruit Braydon Fisk, with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo after a cover and concealment class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July 11, 2021. The class taught recruits how to apply the three basic patterns of individual camouflage: splotching, striping, and splotching and striping. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6729638
|VIRIN:
|210711-M-IG436-0166
|Resolution:
|4518x3045
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie and November Cover and Concealment Class [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
