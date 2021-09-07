NY National Guard Promotes Nathan Lord to Brigadier General

New York Army National Guard, 42nd Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer promotes Brig. Gen. Nathan Lord in York, Maine on July 9, 2021. Standing with Lord was his son Sam who pinned new rank on his father while his wife Sarah and Elizabeth watched.Lord will serve as the deputy commander for support for the 42nd Division which has 20,000 Soldiers assigned to elements in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New Hampshire.

