    NY National Guard Promotes Nathan Lord to Brigadier General [Image 2 of 2]

    NY National Guard Promotes Nathan Lord to Brigadier General

    YORK BEACH, ME, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    New York Army National Guard, 42nd Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer promotes Brig. Gen. Nathan Lord in York, Maine on July 9, 2021. Standing with Lord was his son Sam who pinned new rank on his father while his wife Sarah and Elizabeth watched.Lord will serve as the deputy commander for support for the 42nd Division which has 20,000 Soldiers assigned to elements in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New Hampshire.

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    42nd Infantry Division
    Army
    National Guard

