MIAMI, FL (July 11, 2021) – PIO Alberto Pillot, EAO Ricardo “Zuni” Zuniga and FCO Tom McCool walk alongside each other during a Commemorative Walk for the victims of the Florida Surfside building collapse. (FEMA Photo by Ricardo Agosto Castro)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 13:37
|Photo ID:
|6729244
|VIRIN:
|210711-D-LW007-351
|Resolution:
|2056x1543
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA officials join locals in honoring Surfside victims [Image 4 of 4], by Lameen Witter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT