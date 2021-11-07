Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA officials join locals in honoring Surfside victims [Image 4 of 4]

    FEMA officials join locals in honoring Surfside victims

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Lameen Witter 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    MIAMI, FL (July 11, 2021) – PIO Alberto Pillot, EAO Ricardo “Zuni” Zuniga and FCO Tom McCool walk alongside each other during a Commemorative Walk for the victims of the Florida Surfside building collapse. (FEMA Photo by Ricardo Agosto Castro)

