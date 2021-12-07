Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Gregory A. Vidaurri, familiarization visitNaval Air Facility Atsugi

210712-N-DM318-1074 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 12, 2021) Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Gregory A. Vidaurri (second from the Left) poses for a photo alongside Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAF Atsugi) Command Master Chief Weba Roberts (far left), and Sailors after a luncheon inside the Far East Cafe Galley onboard NAF Atsugi. Vidaurri was onboard the installation as part of a familiarization visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
