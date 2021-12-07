Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Gregory A. Vidaurri, familiarization visitNaval Air Facility Atsugi

    JAPAN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210712-N-DM318-1074 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 12, 2021) Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Gregory A. Vidaurri (second from the Left) poses for a photo alongside Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAF Atsugi) Command Master Chief Weba Roberts (far left), and Sailors after a luncheon inside the Far East Cafe Galley onboard NAF Atsugi. Vidaurri was onboard the installation as part of a familiarization visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Navy Installations Command Force Master Chief Gregory A. Vidaurri, familiarization visitNaval Air Facility Atsugi, by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

