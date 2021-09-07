BARRIGADA, Guam (July 12, 2021) - Barrigada Mayor June Blas offers welcoming remarks during the Kålaguak memorial July 9. Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Joint Region Marianas, military representatives from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, and Guam National Guard attended the event, which was held to remember the historical site of Kålaguak. During World War II, Japanese military claimed the area for construction of an airstrip and used CHamoru men, women, and children as forced labor. The airstrip was completed after the liberation of Guam and became the foundation of the island’s modern airport runway. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 22:49 Photo ID: 6728456 VIRIN: 210709-N-LS152-0080 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 757.42 KB Location: BARRIGADA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kålaguak Memorial [Image 10 of 10], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.