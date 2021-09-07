Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kålaguak Memorial [Image 4 of 10]

    Kålaguak Memorial

    BARRIGADA, GUAM

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    BARRIGADA, Guam (July 12, 2021) - Barrigada Mayor June Blas offers welcoming remarks during the Kålaguak memorial July 9. Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Joint Region Marianas, military representatives from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, and Guam National Guard attended the event, which was held to remember the historical site of Kålaguak. During World War II, Japanese military claimed the area for construction of an airstrip and used CHamoru men, women, and children as forced labor. The airstrip was completed after the liberation of Guam and became the foundation of the island’s modern airport runway. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 22:49
    Photo ID: 6728456
    VIRIN: 210709-N-LS152-0080
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 757.42 KB
    Location: BARRIGADA, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kålaguak Memorial [Image 10 of 10], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    Guam
    Liberation
    JRM

