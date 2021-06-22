U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Casey Crawford, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic system journeyman from Clewiston, Florida was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of July 12 - 16, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 19:19 Photo ID: 6728350 VIRIN: 210622-F-QQ371-014 Resolution: 8008x5288 Size: 3.8 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SrA Casey Crawford Airman of the Week [Image 13 of 13], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.