    South Dakota Air National Guard Brigadier Generals retire [Image 6 of 10]

    South Dakota Air National Guard Brigadier Generals retire

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey P. Marlette, the South Dakota Adjutant General, presents U.S. Air National Guard retired Brig. Gen. Joel DeGroot his retirement flag during a retirement ceremony July 11, 2021 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The ceremony took place in honor of DeGroot and Walz’s recent retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 18:57
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Distinguished Service Medal
    Retirement
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW

