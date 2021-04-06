The winning team of the Field Feeding Company Competition, Soldiers from 581st Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, pose with trophies and their winning four-course meal on Camp Humphreys.
U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Brianna Griffin, 498th CSSB
|06.04.2021
|07.11.2021 18:42
|6728307
|210604-A-GJ532-209
|6000x4000
|5.28 MB
|KR
|1
|0
Culinary Specialists Cook Up Heated Competition
