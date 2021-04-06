The winning team of the Field Feeding Company Competition, Soldiers from 581st Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, pose with trophies and their winning four-course meal on Camp Humphreys.



U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Brianna Griffin, 498th CSSB

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 18:42 Photo ID: 6728307 VIRIN: 210604-A-GJ532-209 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.28 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary Specialists Cook Up Heated Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.