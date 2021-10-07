Enlisted Leaders from the 442d Maintenance Group host monthly professional development briefing for Airmen

Members of the 442d Maintenance Group gather together to attend a professional development briefing, Saturday, July 10, 2021, on Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Enlisted leadership in the group schedules these meetings every drill weekend to provide their Airmen with information on personal and professional development. The topics of the meetings range from retirement benefits to performance review packages. This month, Chief Master Sgt. Russell Guajardo, the 442d Munitions Squadron Flight Chief, briefed the Airmen on the importance of Development Teams and the Enlisted Development Plan. These tools help Airmen become more competitive for positions and opportunities throughout the Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri)

