    Enlisted Leaders from the 442d Maintenance Group host monthly professional development briefing for Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    Enlisted Leaders from the 442d Maintenance Group host monthly professional development briefing for Airmen

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 442d Maintenance Group gather together to attend a professional development briefing, Saturday, July 10, 2021, on Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Enlisted leadership in the group schedules these meetings every drill weekend to provide their Airmen with information on personal and professional development. The topics of the meetings range from retirement benefits to performance review packages. This month, Chief Master Sgt. Russell Guajardo, the 442d Munitions Squadron Flight Chief, briefed the Airmen on the importance of Development Teams and the Enlisted Development Plan. These tools help Airmen become more competitive for positions and opportunities throughout the Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 15:27
    Photo ID: 6728151
    VIRIN: 210710-F-OQ630-661
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.97 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted Leaders from the 442d Maintenance Group host monthly professional development briefing for Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing
    KC Hawgs

