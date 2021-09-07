Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210709-N-UN585-1006 [Image 1 of 9]

    210709-N-UN585-1006

    BLACK SEA

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    BLACK SEA (July 9, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) moves in formation with ships participating in Exercise Sea Breeze for a photograph in the Black Sea, July 9, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    US6thFleet
    BlackSea
    ExerciseSeaBreeze
    SB21

