BLACK SEA (July 9, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) moves in formation with ships participating in Exercise Sea Breeze for a photograph in the Black Sea, July 9, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 04:19 Photo ID: 6727972 VIRIN: 210709-N-UN585-1006 Resolution: 3922x2615 Size: 406.64 KB Location: BLACK SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210709-N-UN585-1006 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.