USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021

A Republic of Singapore S-70B Seahawk helicopter conducts flight operations with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

