ARCTIC OCEAN (July 8, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Mark Schnabel fires a 50 caliber machine gun during a crew served weapons shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 8, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 07:58 Photo ID: 6727524 VIRIN: 210708-N-CJ510-1468 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 423.38 KB Location: ARCTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.