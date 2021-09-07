Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MIG Change of Command [Image 12 of 12]

    I MIG Change of Command

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Velasco 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to guests during the I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group change of command ceremony, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2021. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander ensures that the unit and its Marines are never without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust, and signifies an allegiance of Marines to their unit's commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Velasco)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 18:58
    Photo ID: 6727128
    VIRIN: 210709-M-ML728-1295
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 476.46 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MIG Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Isaac Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    I MIG

