    TIMERHI, GUYANA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Master Sgt. Federick Clough, non commissioned officer in charge for personnel, attached to 75th Troop Command, Kentucky National Guard, welcomes members of the Jamaican Defence Force to Tradewinds 21, at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana, June 14, 2021. Tradewinds 21 is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains; working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 17:50
    Photo ID: 6726994
    VIRIN: 210614-Z-IB888-0083
    Resolution: 1125x1500
    Size: 198.55 KB
    Location: TIMERHI, GY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210614-Z-IB888-0083.jpg [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training exercise

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    SOUTHCOM
    Tradewinds
    Guyana
    75TH TROOP COMMAND
    GDF

