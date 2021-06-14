210614-Z-IB888-0083.jpg

Master Sgt. Federick Clough, non commissioned officer in charge for personnel, attached to 75th Troop Command, Kentucky National Guard, welcomes members of the Jamaican Defence Force to Tradewinds 21, at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana, June 14, 2021. Tradewinds 21 is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains; working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability.
