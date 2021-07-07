U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quynn Santjer, an F-22 Raptor crew chief with the 94th Fighter Squadron, poses for a portrait in front of a squadron emblem and photo wall at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 7, 2021. Santjer currently works as a unit deployment manager and regularly keeps members of the 94th FS ready to deploy at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6726442
|VIRIN:
|210707-F-VG726-315
|Resolution:
|5133x3415
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3N0X6 (POR), by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
