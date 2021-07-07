U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quynn Santjer, an F-22 Raptor crew chief with the 94th Fighter Squadron, poses for a portrait in front of a squadron emblem and photo wall at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 7, 2021. Santjer currently works as a unit deployment manager and regularly keeps members of the 94th FS ready to deploy at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 14:29 Photo ID: 6726442 VIRIN: 210707-F-VG726-315 Resolution: 5133x3415 Size: 12.67 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3N0X6 (POR), by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.