    210706-A-A4507-002 [Image 2 of 2]

    210706-A-A4507-002

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier discuss changes to Fort Jackson’s Health Protection Condition during a virtual town hall July 1. Michaelis announced during the event that the post has moved to HPCON Alpha ‘with caveats.’

    HPCON, Family Day discussed during town hall

