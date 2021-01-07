Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One year later

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destani Matheny 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez, 20th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, is photographed next to a static display at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 1, 2021. Gutierrez reflects on a year since a fatal aircraft incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Destani Matheny)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6726415
    VIRIN: 210701-F-BT860-1001
    Resolution: 5633x4024
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    TAGS

    commentary
    20FW
    77FS
    LtSchmitz

