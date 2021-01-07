One year later

U.S. Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez, 20th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, is photographed next to a static display at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 1, 2021. Gutierrez reflects on a year since a fatal aircraft incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Destani Matheny)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6726415
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-BT860-1001
|Resolution:
|5633x4024
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
