    Cox takes command of 736th AMXS

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Bary Flack, left, 436th Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Shawn Cox, incoming 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2021. The ceremony saw Lt. Col. Kevin Scholz relinquish command to Cox. The squadron is responsible for the inspection, repair, launch and recovery of eight C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cox takes command of 736th AMXS [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    736th AMXS

