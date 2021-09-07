Cox takes command of 736th AMXS

Col. Bary Flack, left, 436th Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Shawn Cox, incoming 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2021. The ceremony saw Lt. Col. Kevin Scholz relinquish command to Cox. The squadron is responsible for the inspection, repair, launch and recovery of eight C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

