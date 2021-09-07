Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Sailor Receives Award [Image 2 of 4]

    NMRTC Sailor Receives Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210709-N-LW757-1019
    SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2021) Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego's commanding officer (left), awards Master Chief Culinary Specialist Romeo Agliam, a Sailor assigned to NMRTC San Diego (right), with a Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony at the hospital July 9. Agliam received the award for his exemplary service from July 2018 to July 2021. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)

    Photo ID: 6726160
    VIRIN: 210709-N-LW757-1019
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Sailor Receives Award [Image 4 of 4], by SN Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCSD
    Navy Medicine
    Award
    NMRTC San Diego

