NMRTC Sailor Receives Award

SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2021) Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego's commanding officer (left), awards Master Chief Culinary Specialist Romeo Agliam, a Sailor assigned to NMRTC San Diego (right), with a Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony at the hospital July 9. Agliam received the award for his exemplary service from July 2018 to July 2021. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)

