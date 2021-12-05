Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Spark Launches $59 million contract to enhance DoD digital talent pool, Travis AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Eash, 22nd Airlift Squadron flight engineer, codes an application May 12, 2021, at the Gonge Innovation Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California. Eash was one of the few students who graduated from the recent Software Development Immersive program, a 12-week software development course. He worked alongside officers and enlisted peers from the Navy, Army, Guard and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    This work, Phoenix Spark Launches $59 million contract to enhance DoD digital talent pool, Travis AFB [Image 2 of 2], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60AMW/PA
    phoenix spark
    Travis coders
    Tron Air Force
    Gonge Innovation Lab

