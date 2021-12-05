Idaho Annual Training Review in Photos - The CACTIF part 2

A soldier from Charlie Company sprints across the yard to enter the target building.



The Idaho Army National Guard’s Charlie Company of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion is near the end of its two-week annual training. The last but no less difficult field training assignment is running the gauntlet of the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, known as the CACTIF, an urban warfare training complex on the Orchard Combat Training Center.



The CACTIF complex consists of 4-5 concrete block buildings. The buildings are connected by underground tunnels. Two of the structures have multiple floor levels that include a basement and rooftop. Each floor level is constructed with multiple stairwells, rooms, doors, barriers, and wall openings commonly referred to as “murder holes” from which an adversary could attack an intruder. The complex is designed to be challenging with multiple threats possibilities that demand attention to detail and keen observation skills.



Charlie Company soldiers practiced entering the buildings and clearing rooms at the team, squad and platoon levels. Built into the training were scenarios involving wounded soldiers and their evacuation from the complex; opposing force soldiers hidden in places throughout the buildings; and providing security of prisoners.

