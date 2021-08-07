Fort Drum Legal Assistance staff earns Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence three years in a row

Spc. Aaron Pirwitz, paralegal, assists a client at the Legal Assistance Office inside Clark Hall. The Fort Drum Legal Assistance team earned an Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence in Legal Assistance (Active Army Large Offices category) for fiscal year 2020, making this the third consecutive year being recognized for superior service in legal support to the community. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

