Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Legal Assistance staff earns Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence three years in a row [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Drum Legal Assistance staff earns Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence three years in a row

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Spc. Aaron Pirwitz, paralegal, assists a client at the Legal Assistance Office inside Clark Hall. The Fort Drum Legal Assistance team earned an Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence in Legal Assistance (Active Army Large Offices category) for fiscal year 2020, making this the third consecutive year being recognized for superior service in legal support to the community. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 08:06
    Photo ID: 6725759
    VIRIN: 210708-A-XX986-005
    Resolution: 1210x1210
    Size: 398.37 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Legal Assistance staff earns Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence three years in a row [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum Legal Assistance staff earns Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence three years in a row
    Fort Drum Legal Assistance staff earns Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence three years in a row

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum Legal Assistance staff earns Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence three years in a row

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Legal Assistance Office
    Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence in Legal Assistance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT