    YNSCM Bryan Randall End-of-Tour Award

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Yeoman Submarine Master Chief Bryan Randall receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Capt. Steven W. Antcliff on July 1, 2021 at an end-of-tour ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London. Randall received the award for his service as Director of Basic Enlisted Submarine School (BESS). Randall spearheaded a complete revision of the BESS curriculum, the first of its kind in decades, to ensure that BESS provides Relevant, Ready Learning to future submariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YNSCM Bryan Randall End-of-Tour Award [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

