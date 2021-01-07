Yeoman Submarine Master Chief Bryan Randall receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Capt. Steven W. Antcliff on July 1, 2021 at an end-of-tour ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London. Randall received the award for his service as Director of Basic Enlisted Submarine School (BESS). Randall spearheaded a complete revision of the BESS curriculum, the first of its kind in decades, to ensure that BESS provides Relevant, Ready Learning to future submariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 19:18 Photo ID: 6725262 VIRIN: 210701-N-QX658-0009 Resolution: 3791x2511 Size: 8.77 MB Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, YNSCM Bryan Randall End-of-Tour Award [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.