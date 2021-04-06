U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Austin West was awarded the Rear Admiral William S. Parsons Award for Scientific and Technical Progress for his research in the field of adaptive optics on high energy laser weapons systems performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 18:11 Photo ID: 6725249 VIRIN: 210604-D-AE587-1003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 40.86 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPS Student Wins Prestigious National Award for High-Energy Laser Research, by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.