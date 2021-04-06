Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Student Wins Prestigious National Award for High-Energy Laser Research

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Austin West was awarded the Rear Admiral William S. Parsons Award for Scientific and Technical Progress for his research in the field of adaptive optics on high energy laser weapons systems performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    LCDR Adam West
    high-energy laser research

