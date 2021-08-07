Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum hosts a retirement ceremony

    Naval Museum hosts a retirement ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    BM1(SW/AW) Trent Bridgman, assigned to USS Bataan (LHD 5), is piped ashore at the conclusion of his retirement ceremony. The ceremony took pace on the fantail of the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship, USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6725106
    VIRIN: 210708-N-TG517-044
    Resolution: 3442x2168
    Size: 943.43 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Naval Museum hosts a retirement ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a retirement ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a retirement ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a retirement ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a retirement ceremony

    Retirement Ceremony
    USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Military Ceremony

