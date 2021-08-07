Naval Museum hosts a retirement ceremony

BM1(SW/AW) Trent Bridgman, assigned to USS Bataan (LHD 5), is piped ashore at the conclusion of his retirement ceremony. The ceremony took pace on the fantail of the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship, USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

