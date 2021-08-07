Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Aviation Support Facility #2 Awards Legion of Merit and holds colonel promotion [Image 11 of 12]

    Army Aviation Support Facility #2 Awards Legion of Merit and holds colonel promotion

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Army Aviation Support Facility #2 held a ceremony to award the Legion of Merit to CW5 Timmy Tompkins and CW5 Thomas Joyner, and promote Jonas Patruno to colonel at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Col. Patruno posed for a photo with his family after his promotion.(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Aviation Support Facility #2 Awards Legion of Merit and holds colonel promotion [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    ANG
    Army Aviation
    USAF
    104FW

