MIAMI, FL (July 4, 2021) – FCO Tom McCool, Rep. Carlos A. Giménez (FL-26), Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-3), Rep. María E. Salazar (FL-27) FEMA Region 4 Adm. Gracia Szczech (standing) and Roberto Baltodano from SBA sit at a roundtable briefing by Dr. Judith Mitrani-Reiser from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). (FEMA Photo by Ricardo Agosto Castro)
|07.04.2021
|07.08.2021 14:06
|6725022
|210704-D-LW007-506
|2184x1457
|1.34 MB
|US
|2
|0
This work, Rescue officials discuss recovery resources for Surfside building collapse [Image 2 of 2], by Lameen Witter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
