Rescue officials discuss recovery resources for Surfside building collapse

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Lameen Witter 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    MIAMI, FL (July 4, 2021) – FCO Tom McCool, Rep. Carlos A. Giménez (FL-26), Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-3), Rep. María E. Salazar (FL-27) FEMA Region 4 Adm. Gracia Szczech (standing) and Roberto Baltodano from SBA sit at a roundtable briefing by Dr. Judith Mitrani-Reiser from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). (FEMA Photo by Ricardo Agosto Castro)

