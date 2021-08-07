Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tornado Impacts Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay [Image 6 of 6]

    Tornado Impacts Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    GA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Saldana 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 8, 2021) Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, July 7, 2021. Lattanzie is an employee at the Kings Bay post office and has been a resident of the RV park with her husband for four years. Twelve recreational vehicles (RVs) were damaged and nine people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana)

    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 12:20
