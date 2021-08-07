Tornado Impacts Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 8, 2021) Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, July 7, 2021. Lattanzie is an employee at the Kings Bay post office and has been a resident of the RV park with her husband for four years. Twelve recreational vehicles (RVs) were damaged and nine people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana)

