KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 8, 2021) Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, July 7, 2021. Lattanzie is an employee at the Kings Bay post office and has been a resident of the RV park with her husband for four years. Twelve recreational vehicles (RVs) were damaged and nine people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 12:20
|Photo ID:
|6724801
|VIRIN:
|210708-N-GI385-080
|Resolution:
|5622x4016
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Tornado Impacts Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Aaron Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
