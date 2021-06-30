Airman Spotlight; Senior Airman Janice Williams

Senior Airman Janice Williams, 932nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-flight inspection and launches the aircraft June 30, 2021, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)
