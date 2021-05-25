Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Dentist

ALBANY, Ga. (May 26, 2021) - Lt. Laura Berglind, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, examines bite impressions with Hospitalman Mikel Benn. Berglind holds a degree doctor of dental medicine from Medical University of South Carolina and is a native of Greenville, South Carolina. She says, “My goal is to provide excellent dental care for our military personnel.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
