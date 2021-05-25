Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Dentist

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    ALBANY, Ga. (May 26, 2021) - Lt. Laura Berglind, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, examines bite impressions with Hospitalman Mikel Benn. Berglind holds a degree doctor of dental medicine from Medical University of South Carolina and is a native of Greenville, South Carolina. She says, “My goal is to provide excellent dental care for our military personnel.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 09:30
    Photo ID: 6724508
    VIRIN: 210526-N-QA097-003
    Resolution: 3920x2968
    Size: 814.7 KB
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Dentist, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dentist
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany

