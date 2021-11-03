Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be decreasing overhead positions in order to create more wrench turning positions.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 07:41
|Photo ID:
|6724384
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-SY521-723
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dependable Mission Delivery Pillar Focus Area Two: Wrench Turning vs Direct Support: Optimizing DSS to Meet Availability Benchmarks [Image 4 of 4], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dependable Mission Delivery Pillar Focus Area Two: Wrench Turning vs Direct Support: Optimizing DSS to Meet Availability Benchmarks
LEAVE A COMMENT