    Hotel Company - MCMAP - 07/07/2021 [Image 2 of 5]

    Hotel Company - MCMAP - 07/07/2021

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Anthony Pio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts testing session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 7, 2021. In order to receive their Tan belts, recruits must correctly execute numerous techniques that they have been taught during recruit training.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 18:51
    Photo ID: 6723922
    VIRIN: 210707-M-HZ903-1001
    Resolution: 6381x4254
    Size: 11.52 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company - MCMAP - 07/07/2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

