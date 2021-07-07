Hotel Company - MCMAP - 07/07/2021

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts testing session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 7, 2021. In order to receive their Tan belts, recruits must correctly execute numerous techniques that they have been taught during recruit training.

