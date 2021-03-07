MDNG Participates in Towson 4th of July Parade

Pedestrians watch soldiers in the Maryland National Guard 229th Army Band march in formation at the Towson 4th of July Parade in Towson, Maryland, on July 3, 2021. For more than 120 years, the Towson 4th of July parade has celebrated the lives of men and women who have served our country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

