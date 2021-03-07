Senior Air Force leaders from Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, participate in the annual Armed Forces River Parade on the San Antonio River Walk, July 3, 2021. Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, represented the 960th CW Gladiators during the event. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 10:48
|Photo ID:
|6723364
|VIRIN:
|210703-O-F3955-1000
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 960th CW leaders participate in the Armed Forces River Parade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT