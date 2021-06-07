Aircraft from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida take shelter at Selfridge ANG Base, Michigan

Four P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and one P-3 Orion along with support personnel from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida evacuated to Selfridge ANG Base, Mich., July. 6, 2021. The Navy aircraft are at Selfridge to take shelter from Hurricane Elsa, which is due to make landfall today. The base's extensive ramp space make Selfridge a perferct location for hurricane evacuation support as well as a wide variety of transient aircraft.

