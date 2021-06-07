Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida take shelter at Selfridge ANG Base, Michigan

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Munnaf Joarder 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Four P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and one P-3 Orion along with support personnel from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida evacuated to Selfridge ANG Base, Mich., July. 6, 2021. The Navy aircraft are at Selfridge to take shelter from Hurricane Elsa, which is due to make landfall today. The base's extensive ramp space make Selfridge a perferct location for hurricane evacuation support as well as a wide variety of transient aircraft.

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Team Selfridge

