Four P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and one P-3 Orion along with support personnel from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida evacuated to Selfridge ANG Base, Mich., July. 6, 2021. The Navy aircraft are at Selfridge to take shelter from Hurricane Elsa, which is due to make landfall today. The base's extensive ramp space make Selfridge a perferct location for hurricane evacuation support as well as a wide variety of transient aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 09:32
|Photo ID:
|6723289
|VIRIN:
|210706-Z-QI712-0001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida take shelter at Selfridge ANG Base, Michigan, by Munnaf Joarder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
