    Naval Air Facility Japan Master Laborer Contractors COVID-19 Vaccine Program

    JAPAN

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Gregory Mitchell 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    ATSUGI, Japan (July 2, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stirling Ray, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Atsugi, Japan, disposes of a used syringe into a medical sharp container after administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to a local
    area employee aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, July 2. The vaccines come from USFJ's supply of approved vaccines, offered to those who choose to receive them, in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure USFJ's continued ability to support the security of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Mitchell/Released)

