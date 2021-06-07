Sun’s out Guns out with 247 Composite Supply Company

Pv2. Eduardo Vargas, a petroleum supply specialist with 247 Composite Supply Company, 393rd Combat Sustainment Battalion, attached to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, fires an M240B machine gun on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 6. The qualification was conducted to increase weapons readiness and lethality for future missions.

(U.S. Army photo by. SGT Marquis Hopkins 3DSB PAO)

