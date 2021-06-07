Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sun’s out Guns out with 247 Composite Supply Company [Image 6 of 7]

    Sun’s out Guns out with 247 Composite Supply Company

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Pv2. Eduardo Vargas, a petroleum supply specialist with 247 Composite Supply Company, 393rd Combat Sustainment Battalion, attached to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, fires an M240B machine gun on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 6. The qualification was conducted to increase weapons readiness and lethality for future missions.
    (U.S. Army photo by. SGT Marquis Hopkins 3DSB PAO)

