Berlin Airlift time witness, Vera Mitschrich with Michael Seidenberg and Klaus Bönning visited the US Army Garrison Wiesbaden July 4 celebration and enjoyed the fireworks.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 02:56
|Photo ID:
|6723041
|VIRIN:
|210704-A-JE162-079
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|496.46 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden community celebrates July 4 with a fest [Image 9 of 9], by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wiesbaden community celebrates July 4 with a fest
