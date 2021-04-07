Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden community celebrates July 4 with a fest [Image 9 of 9]

    Wiesbaden community celebrates July 4 with a fest

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Berlin Airlift time witness, Vera Mitschrich with Michael Seidenberg and Klaus Bönning visited the US Army Garrison Wiesbaden July 4 celebration and enjoyed the fireworks.

    This work, Wiesbaden community celebrates July 4 with a fest [Image 9 of 9], by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wiesbaden community celebrates July 4 with a fest

