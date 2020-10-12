Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SurgeMain were deployed to supporting PHNSY & IMF during the pandemic

    SurgeMain were deployed to supporting PHNSY &amp; IMF during the pandemic

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Hanshaw 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – SurgeMain were deployed to support Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) as part of the Surge Maintenance program with the U.S. Navy’s surge in response to COVID. Mahalo for their service in supporting PHNSY & IMF and the U.S. Pacific Fleet in keeping the fleet fit to fight throughout the pandemic!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 20:25
    Photo ID: 6722907
    VIRIN: 201210-N-YO069-0165
    Resolution: 2100x1182
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SurgeMain were deployed to supporting PHNSY & IMF during the pandemic, by PO1 Jeffrey Hanshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    PHNSY
    PHNSY&IMF
    PHNSY & IMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT