PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – SurgeMain were deployed to support Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) as part of the Surge Maintenance program with the U.S. Navy’s surge in response to COVID. Mahalo for their service in supporting PHNSY & IMF and the U.S. Pacific Fleet in keeping the fleet fit to fight throughout the pandemic!
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6722907
|VIRIN:
|201210-N-YO069-0165
|Resolution:
|2100x1182
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SurgeMain were deployed to supporting PHNSY & IMF during the pandemic, by PO1 Jeffrey Hanshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
