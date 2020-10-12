SurgeMain were deployed to supporting PHNSY & IMF during the pandemic

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – SurgeMain were deployed to support Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) as part of the Surge Maintenance program with the U.S. Navy’s surge in response to COVID. Mahalo for their service in supporting PHNSY & IMF and the U.S. Pacific Fleet in keeping the fleet fit to fight throughout the pandemic!

