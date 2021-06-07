Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters fly Elsa [Image 4 of 5]

    Hurricane Hunters fly Elsa

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    A WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., takes off for a flight into Tropical Storm Elsa July 6, 2021. The 53rd WRS “Hurricane Hunters” are an Air Force Reserve unit assigned to the 403rd Wing and are the only unit in the Department of Defense that flies weather reconnaissance missions .(U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

