Exercise Sea Breeze 21: Sailor First Class Micheal Gallant, Marine Systems Engineer from the Royal Canadian Navy

210629-F-CJ719-902 ODESA, Ukraine (June 29, 2021) Sailor First Class (S1) Michael P. Gallant, a Marine Systems Engineer from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), is one of the 24 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel participating in Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odesa, Ukraine from June 28 to July 10, 2021. Co-hosted by the United States Navy (USN) and the Ukrainian Navy (UN) with the support of NATO’s Partnership for Peace program, Exercise SEA BREEZE is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. The deployment of CAF personnel to support Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 is part of Operation UNIFIER, the CAF military training and capacity-building mission in Ukraine. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson)

