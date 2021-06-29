210629-F-CJ719-902 ODESA, Ukraine (June 29, 2021) Sailor First Class (S1) Michael P. Gallant, a Marine Systems Engineer from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), is one of the 24 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel participating in Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odesa, Ukraine from June 28 to July 10, 2021. Co-hosted by the United States Navy (USN) and the Ukrainian Navy (UN) with the support of NATO’s Partnership for Peace program, Exercise SEA BREEZE is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. The deployment of CAF personnel to support Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 is part of Operation UNIFIER, the CAF military training and capacity-building mission in Ukraine. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 12:35
|Photo ID:
|6722086
|VIRIN:
|210629-F-CJ719-902
|Resolution:
|4250x2829
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|ODESA, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Sea Breeze 21: Sailor First Class Micheal Gallant, Marine Systems Engineer from the Royal Canadian Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sea Breeze Sailor Profile: Meet Sailor 1st Class Michael P. Gallant from the Royal Canadian Navy
Profil de marin de l'exercice Sea Breeze: Voici le matelot de 1re classe Michael P. Gallant de la Marine royale canadienne
LEAVE A COMMENT