Leadership Cheyenne tours Warren

Leadership Cheyenne class members toured Army National Guard unit at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 24, 2021. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce designed the Leadership Cheyenne program to promote a better understanding of the community, build and enhance leadership skills and develop a strong network of future community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett)

