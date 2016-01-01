Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon Transits Strait of Gibraltar

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.01.2016

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 30, 2021) – Yeoman 1st Class Darrius Bess, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), stands Ship’s Nautical Or Otherwise Photographic Intelligence Exercise (SNOOPIE) team watch as Laboon transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 30, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2016
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 16:35
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    TAGS

    C6F
    Mediterranean Sea
    US Navy
    USS Laboon
    DDG 58
    Strait of Gibraltar

